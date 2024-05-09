Province provides funding to Antigonish County Groups to upgrade and expand Trails

Back in March, the provincial government launched the Nova Scotia Trail Expansion program to fund new trails with the goal of increasing outdoor recreation and physical activity.

From the program, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish received $97,279 for the construction of a multi-use pathway, the Positive Action for Keppoch Society received $50,000 for trail reconstruction and upgrades, and the Town of Antigonish received $26,574 for trail upgrades and expansion at Arbor Drive Park.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said government is pleased with the recreational opportunities they are able to provide.

She said it is important for people`s wellness to get out and about, and was proud of the investments in the town and county.