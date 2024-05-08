Province provides Rebate for Residents being Treated For Cancer with the cost of a Wig

The Nova Scotia Department of Health has announced residents being treated for cancer and dealing with hair loss can now get help with the cost of a wig through a one-time rebate of $300.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson noted there are individuals who have the opportunity to get wigs but some folks weren`t able to have that service, noting it is expensive on top of all the other expenses associated with cancer treatment.

To be eligible for the program, people must be a resident of Nova Scotia with a valid health card, have a gross family income no greater than $35,000 per year, be enrolled in the Drug Assistance for Cancer Patients Program, and not have private insurance that covers the cost of a wig.

People can apply for the program at novascotia.ca/dhw/pharmacare/cancer-assistance.asp