Province putting $2.1 Million into upgrades for Ship Hector Visitor Centre

On the eve of a major anniversary, the province is investing in one of Pictou’s premier cultural attractions. The Ship Hector Society will receive $2.1 million to upgrade the Hector Heritage Quay Interpretive Centre, update the exhibits and improve the overall visitor experience. Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane made the announcement this morning, saying that “Nova Scotians are rightly proud of our diverse and distinct heritage, including the memorable story of the Hector and its original Gaelic passengers.” The 250th anniversary of the Hector’s arrival will be in September, and the Province’s investment in the Interpretative Centre is one of a series of celebrations planned to mark this historic event.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Twitter feed is not available at the moment.
Province putting $2.1 Million into upgrades for Ship Hector ...9:39 am | Read Full Article
On the eve of a major anniversary, the province is investing in one of Pictou’s premier cultural attractions. The Ship Hector Society will receive $2.1 million to upgrade the Hector Heritage Quay Interpretive Centre, update the exhibits and improve the overall visitor experience. Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane made the announcement this morning, saying that […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Local Input Can Lead to Pol...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says issues of concern at the local level can eventually develop into political and government policy over time. Fraser is attending the Federal Liberal Party’s policy convention in Ottawa this weekend. Fraser says at the last convention in Halifax a few years ago, Pictou County resident Cathy MacNaughton lobbied at […]
Sports Roundup – May 66:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Registration is now open for this year’s Nova Scotia 55+ Games in Pictou County. The games will run from September 20 – 23 and bring together individuals aged 55 and up from across the province for a bi-annual sporting event centered around fun, fitness, and friends. The event is overseen by a local […]