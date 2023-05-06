Province putting $2.1 Million into upgrades for Ship Hector Visitor Centre

On the eve of a major anniversary, the province is investing in one of Pictou’s premier cultural attractions. The Ship Hector Society will receive $2.1 million to upgrade the Hector Heritage Quay Interpretive Centre, update the exhibits and improve the overall visitor experience. Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane made the announcement this morning, saying that “Nova Scotians are rightly proud of our diverse and distinct heritage, including the memorable story of the Hector and its original Gaelic passengers.” The 250th anniversary of the Hector’s arrival will be in September, and the Province’s investment in the Interpretative Centre is one of a series of celebrations planned to mark this historic event.