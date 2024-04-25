Province Recruits 30 New Paramedics from Australia

Nova Scotia will welcome 30 new paramedics in 2024-25 following the province’s first in-person healthcare recruitment effort in Australia earlier this year.

Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson stated she is thrilled to welcome these new team members to Nova Scotia and its growing healthcare system.

The new hires are accredited and experienced advanced care paramedics. The first 13 paramedics from Australia will start work in July; others will start in early 2025. They will work for Emergency Medical Care Inc. in communities throughout Nova Scotia.

Partner organizations are also working to match continuing care assistants and pharmacists from Australia with Nova Scotia employers, and Nova Scotia Health is working with several physician candidates.