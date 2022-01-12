Province Reports another Death from COVID-19; 60 people are in Hospital

There’s been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 60’s in Western Zone died. That’s the fifth death from COVID-19 in recent days. Since the pandemic began 117 Nova Scotians have died of the virus. There are 60 people who have been admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID19 designated unit. That includes five people in the ICU.

The province is also reporting 837 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. Central Zone has 500 new infections, with 109 in Eastern Zone, 106 in Northern Zone and 122 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia has an estimated 6,837 active cases of COVID-19.