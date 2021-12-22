Province reports One Death, 537 New Cases of COVID-19

The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting a death related to COVID-19. A man in this 50’s in Northern Zone has died.

There are also 537 new cases of COVID-19. Central Zone has 537 new infections, while Eastern Zone has 36, Northern Zone has 44 and Western Zone has 23.

An additional patient has tested positive at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The total number cases is still fewer than five. The Nova Scotia Health Authority is also reporting an outbreak at Dartmouth General Hospital; fewer than five have tested positive. There are no new cases reported at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QE11 Health Sciences Centre.

An additional resident at Parkland Antigonish has also tested positive. To date, three residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive. No one is in hospital .

On Tuesday, NSHA’s labs completed 7,816 tests.

Ten people are in hospital, including three in ICU