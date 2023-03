The federal and provincial governments will spend $16.6 million on 10 affordable housing projects in Nova Scotia, including two locally.

These projects will create 236 new rental units with more than half offered at rents at or below 80 per cent of the local market average.

Local projects supported include $1.35 million to Atlantic Edge Properties for a 36 unit complex in Guysborough.

Innovare Properties and Developments will receive $1.25 million for a 28 unit project in Westville.