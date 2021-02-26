Province Tightening COVID Restrictions in Halifax Area as Cases Rise

With cases rising, including nine new cases today in the Central Zone, Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced today that tighter COVID-19 restrictions return tomorrow to parts of HRM and neighbouring areas. Starting at 8 am Saturday, new restrictions will be in effect in areas of HRM up to and including Porters Lake, as well as in Enfield, Elmsdale, Mount Uniacke and Hubbards. The restrictions include: Restaurants and licensed establishments must stop service by 9 p.m. and close by 10.

Faith-based gatherings can have 150 outside, or 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors.

Weddings and funerals can have 10 people, but no visitations or receptions are allowed. Sports practices and training, and arts and culture rehearsals can have 25 people without social distancing, but there can be no games, competitions, tournaments or in-person performances and no spectators.

Residents in long-term care homes can only have visits from their designated caregivers and can only leave for medical appointments or for a drive.

As well, Nova Scotians are being asked to avoid all non-essential travel within the province and elsewhere, especially to and from the restricted areas of HRM, Hants and Lunenburg counties. The restrictions will remain in place until at least March 26th. Strang also urged people to get tested even if they have only one mild symptom.