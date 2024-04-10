Province Unveils New Bursary for Skilled Trades Workers at NSCC

The province has launched a new bursary for skilled trades workers at the Nova Scotia Community College.

Nova Scotia Government officials say as part of its plan to grow the skilled trades workforce, this new busary supports 320 students that will begin training in NSCC construction programs in September.

Students in financial need can apply for the $5,000 Growing Nova Scotia’s Skilled Trades Workforce Bursary to help pay for tuition and living costs while training in construction trades programs at NSCC campuses across the province.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time in the first year of one of the 19 construction programs at NSCC and demonstrate financial need.

Applications are open until July 18th. NSCC students can apply for the bursary through the college awards portal.