Province Writes Off $11.6 Million in Unpaid Debts

Mar 27, 2024 | Regional News

The province is writing off $11.6 million in unpaid debts.  Government officials says it is mainly unpaid fines, loans and fees from previous years.

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says removing debts unlikely to be paid is a standard accounting practice that keeps government financial statements accurate.  He says although it is written off, efforts continue to collect the funds.

Inverness MLA and Finance Minister Allan MacMaster. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

The debts, from past fiscal years up to the end of March last year, were written off after a series of collection efforts and a review that concluded they are unlikely to be paid.

The largest number of write-offs is for uncollected and defaulted student loans, totalling over $4 million; followed by  Ambulance User Fees and Seniors Pharmacare Premiums at $2.7 million and uncollectable fines at $1.9 million.


