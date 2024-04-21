Provincial By-Election for Pictou West Set for May 21st

Premier Tim Houston has announced there will be a by-election in the constituency of Pictou West on Tuesday, May 21st.

The by-election has been called after incumbent Karla MacFarlane announced earlier this month that she was stepping down as Speaker of the Nova Scotia Legislature and would be retiring as the MLA for the riding.

Candidates who intend to run in this by-election have until May 1st at 2 pm to file their nomination papers. There is already one candidate in the running. Marc-Andre MacLeod of the PC Party registered with Elections Nova Scotia prior to the by-election, but has not filed nominations papers yet.

There will be E-Balloting in this by-election for early voting. Voters can cast ballots electronically after the deadline for nominations passes. E-Balloting takes place on a secure tablet behind a screen at a voting location. Once a vote is cast, the e-Ballot system produces a paper voting receipt the voter can place in the ballot box. There will be no internet voting. Before the close of nominations, there will be write-in ballots for early voting at the returning office. Traditional paper ballots will be used for constituents voting on regular polling day, May 21st.

More information on the by-election can be found on the Elections Nova Scotia website at electionsnovascotia.ca.