Provincial Government asks for Public Feedback on Coastal Development

The provincial government is seeking input from Nova Scotians on coastal development, what

can and cannot be built there.

The Coastal Protection Act was passed in March, 2019 to set out rules for Nova Scotia’s 13,000 kilometres of coastline. The province is now developing regulations and is looking for ideas that will form those regulations.

The legislation and regulations would not impact existing coastal homes and buildings, unless the owner intends to expand or rebuild.

Consultation began Thursday and continues until September 17th. Nova Scotians can review consultation documents and provide feedback at novascotia.ca/coast