Public Health Officials Declare Syphilis Outbreak in Nova Scotia

Public Health officials have declared a provincial outbreak of Syphilis.

Preliminary data shows 82 recorded cases of Syphilis in 2019. That compares to about 50 cases in 2018 and 38 cases in 2017.

Those who have been diagnosed are people in the 20 to 65-plus age range. There also appears to be an increased proportion of females, at 20 per cent in 2019 compared to 10 per cent in 2018 and 5 per cent in 2017.

Symptoms of Syphilis may first appear 10 to 90 days after a person becomes infected, with the average period of 21 days.