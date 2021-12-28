Public Schools Holiday Break Extended; Students to Return for In-Class Learning January 10th

The province has announced the holiday break for public school students has been extended. Students will return for in-class learning on January 10th. Teachers and other school staff return on Tuesday, January 4th.

Education Minister Becky Druhan told a virtual news conference the best place for students is in school where they have continued to access to learning and the supports and services they need for their emotional and mental health well-being.

Druhan says she discussed the return to school plan with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the Public School Administrators of Nova Scotia on continuing in-person learning, and shared their input with public health. Druhan says many of those suggestions have been included in this plan.

Druhan says learning centres in public schools will open on January 4th, with the exception of the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education which opens their learning centres on January 5th.

Students are advised to wear the 3-ply cloth masks that were distributed at the start of the school year, or an equivalent. More 3-ply masks have been ordered and all staff and students will each receive an additional 3-ply mask.