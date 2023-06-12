Race on the River Co-Founder Roger Swarbrick named Honourary Chair of the Event this year

One the driving forces behind the founding of the annual Race on the River Dragon

Boat Festival in New Glasgow has been named the event’s honourary chair this year.

Roger Swarbrick came up with the idea for the festival after his wife Mel took part in a dragon boat race in Charlottetown in 2001 as part of the Women Alike Dragon Boat team. When their boat crashed into the harbour rocks, Swarbrick conceived the idea of running a Dragon Boat Race on the East River in New Glasgow, in a more sheltered environment than an open harbour.

The first festival in New Glasgow was held in August, 2002 with over 30 teams competing, including Special Olympics athletes, the first in Canada. Swarbrick was president of the Dragon Boat Society until 2005 and has remained a part of the organizing committee since then. Swarbrick and his wife Mel have also assisted with getting dragon boat racing established in Moncton and Sydney.

This year’s Race on the River will be July 21st and 22nd. More information on the festival can be found at raceontheriver.com.