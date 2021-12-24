Randy Crouse of Antigonish named Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year

Antigonish’s Randy Crouse is the recipient of the 2021 Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year Award.

Created in 2001, the award is meant to recognize the contribution of a dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least ten years of volunteering within their provincial association.

A post on the Baseball Canada Web site stated Crouse represents everything Baseball Canada’s Volunteer of the Year Award is all about, noting he is he a key figure in the Baseball Canada, Little League Canada and Jays Care Foundation partnership. Crouse serves as the National Coordinator for Challenger Baseball Canada, the local coordinator for Antigonish Challenge Baseball, and the provincial coordinator for Nova Scotia Challenger Baseball.

Crouse called it a special recognition, and credited his fellow volunteers for all of their work as well.

This wraps up an impressive year of accolades for Crouse, who was also named volunteer of the year by the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.