RCMP Advise Nova Scotians of Phone Scams in the Province involving Social Insurance Number

The RCMP is warning Nova Scotians about a number of phone scams making the rounds in the province. Police say the calls display a 1-800 number, local exchanges and the RCMP’s toll free number. The caller says there’s issues with your Social Insurance Number and you will be arrested if your personal information is not provided. The caller claims they represent a specific federal agency and request your name, date of birth and your SIN.

Police say if you receive such a call, ask for a name and a call-back number verifying the institution requesting the information.

If you have received one of these calls, contact your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.