RCMP and EHS Respond to Single Vehicle Crashes in Pictou and Antigonish Counties

The RCMP is investigating two single vehicle crashes in Pictou and Antigonish Counties Saturday night. The two collisions, in Salt Springs, Pictou County and Salt Springs, Antigonish County occurred within 10 minutes of each other.

At 11:20 pm RCMP were called to a single vehicle roll over collision on Highway 104 eastbound near exit 19 at Salt Springs, Pictou County. Police say the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital by EHS with serious, but non-life-threating injuries. The highway was closed for a short period of time to allow for emergency crews to safely manage the scene.

The second crash, on Highway 7 at Salt Springs, Antigonish County took place at about 11:30 pm when a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. The driver was taken to hospital by EHS with serious injuries. The accident affected power in the area. The highway was closed for a time for investigators to examine the scene and power crews to restore service to customers.

The cause of both crashes are under investigation.