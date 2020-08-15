RCMP Called after Man Jumps Out of an Ambulance in Pictou County

There was a close call on Highway 104 in Pictou County.

At around 11:30 Friday morning, Pictou County RCMP received several 911 calls of a distressed man on the 104 in Mount Thom.

Police say EHS was transporting the man from Cape Breton to Halifax when the man became agitated and jumped out of the ambulance onto the highway into the path of oncoming vehicles. The man then jumped into the box of a half-ton truck that was passing by in the east-bound lane.

RCMP arrived on the scene and briefly shut down the highway for safety reasons. The man was taken into custody by police without incident and transported to hospital. No one was hurt.