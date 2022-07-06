RCMP Charge Two Motorists for Impaired Driving in Antigonish

Antigonish County District RCMP arrested two impaired drivers, who appeared to be racing in a parking lot off of Braemore Avenue in Antigonish.

On June 25, at approximately 9:10 p.m., while on patrol near a school on Braemore Avenue in Antigonish, an RCMP officer observed two vehicles who appeared to be racing each other in a parking lot. Police initiated a traffic stop on both vehicles and both drivers were displaying signs of impairment. Both drivers provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device which resulted in a “Fail”. Police arrested both men and transported them to the Antigonish Detachment where the men provided samples of breath that were over the legal limit.

Police released the drivers, a 19-year-old Ontario man, and a 20-year-old Antigonish man, who face charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance over the legal limit. Both men will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date.