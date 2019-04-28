RCMP in Guysborough County charge Male Youth with Stunting

Guysborough District RCMP say an officer has stopped a vehicle traveling in excess of 50 kilometres over the posted speed limit in the Sherbrooke area. Police say on Thursday an officer on patrol on Highway 7 in Geogogan stopped a car travelling at 142 kilometres in a 90 kilometres per hour zone. Police say a 17-year-old male youth was charged with stunting. The vehicle was seized, and the youth’s driver’s license was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
Bus 195, driven by Cathy Burns taking students home from SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre, is running 15 minutes late.
There's an advance poll this weekend in New Glasgow for a municipal election to fill a vacant town council seat in Ward One. The advance poll is on Saturday. A second advance poll is scheduled for Tuesday. Election Day is next Saturday May 4th. https://t.co/fWbQYTKNYl
Police Investigate Break, Enter and Theft in Inverness11:37 am | Read Full Article
The Inverness District RCMP is investigating the theft of eight firearms from a local home. Police say sometime between 7:45 a.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. on Friday someone broke into a home on Broad Cove Banks Road in Inverness through the back door. Missing from the home is a wooden gun cabinet containing six firearms […]
RCMP in Guysborough County charge Male Youth with Stunting11:13 am | Read Full Article
Sports Roundup April 286:07 am | Read Full Article
A boxer from Antigonish has again come out on top at a national tournament. Matt Fraser won Gold at the Super Channel Boxing Championships in Victoria, B.C. He competed in the 49 kg weight class. Kawhi Leonard scored a playoff career high 45 points and added 11 rebounds as the Raptors beat Philadelphia 108-95 in […]