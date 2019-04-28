RCMP in Guysborough County charge Male Youth with Stunting

Guysborough District RCMP say an officer has stopped a vehicle traveling in excess of 50 kilometres over the posted speed limit in the Sherbrooke area. Police say on Thursday an officer on patrol on Highway 7 in Geogogan stopped a car travelling at 142 kilometres in a 90 kilometres per hour zone. Police say a 17-year-old male youth was charged with stunting. The vehicle was seized, and the youth’s driver’s license was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.