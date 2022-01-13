RCMP in Guysborough County Investigate the Shooting of a Dog in Marie Joseph

The Guysborough County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help as it investigates the shooting of a dog in Marie Joseph last weekend. Police say they were alerted of the incident on Saturday, January 8th at 2:15 p.m. RCMP say officers learned the dog had been outside the previous evening.

The owner of the dog, who was not home at the time, received a call from a neighbour advising the dog had been shot and died of his injuries. The next day, the incident was reported to police.

Anyone who was in the area of Highway 7 or Bakers Road in Marie Joseph or who heard gun shots between 9 and 11 p.m. on January 7th is asked to contact RCMP at 902-522-2200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.