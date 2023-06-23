RCMP In Pictou and Victoria Counties Seize 3D Printed Firearms

RCMP in Pictou and Victoria Counties say officers have seized 3D printed firearms as part of

Operation Reproduction. Police in eight provinces arrested 45 individuals and seized 440 firearms and 52 3D printers.

On Tuesday RCMP in Pictou County searched a home in a school zone on Walkerville Road in Priestville. Police found three people in the house and seized a 3D printer, 23 firearms, an extendable baton, two suppressors, a pistol tactical long gun conversion kit, a 3D printed extended magazine and brass knuckles. One of the firearms seized was a 3D printed handgun

that was being printed when police searched the home. The investigation is continuing and charges are expected.

At the same time, RCMP in Victoria County searched a home on the Cabot Trail in Middle River. Police arrested two people during the search and officers seized a 3D printer, resin, 16 firearms, 16 boxes of ammunition and electronic devices. The woman arrested by police was released without charge, and the man who was arrested was released on conditions. The man will appear in court at a later date.

More on Operation Reproduction can be found by following this link: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2023/multi-province-partnership-leads-seizure-privately-made-firearms