RCMP Investigate an Indecent Act in Pictou

Pictou police are investigating a report of an indecent act.

At around 06:20 AM Thursday morning, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of an indecent act taking place on the Jitney Trail in Pictou.

Police spoke with the complainant, who said she was walking her dog on the trail and encountered a man who exposed himself. She said the man appeared to be intoxicated, and described him as white, 30-35 years old, 5’8” to 5’10’ in height, with a medium build. He was wearing a light colored shirt, shorts, had short brush cut style hair and carried a skateboard.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the situation and locate the man. Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident to call at 902 893 6820, 1-800-803-RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).