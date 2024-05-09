RCMP investigate a pair of fatal collisions on Highway 104 in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RMP is investigating a pair of fatal collisions from this morning.

This morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 104, near kilometer marker 244. RCMP officers learned that a Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Accent were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Accent, a 53-year-old Monastery man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Tucson, a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman both from Frankville, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

A few hours later, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 104, near exit 38. RCMP officers learned that a Nissan Kicks and a Nissan Pathfinder were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Kicks, a 32-year-old Kings County man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder, a 73-year-old Halifax man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.