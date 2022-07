Antigonish District RCMP say a 52-year-old Truro man sustained life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash over the weekend in Malignant Cove.

Police say just after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle on highway 245. Investigators say the motorcycle left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

RCMP say the driver was transported to hospital by LifeFlight. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.