RCMP Investigate Pictou County Break-in

Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of a break, enter and theft at a storage facility on Maclellans Brook Road on April 12. Investigation revealed that several storage units were forcibly entered between April 11 and 12. Owners of the storage units are being contacted and have not yet confirmed what was stolen from each unit.

Pictou District RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime, or has information about this crime, to call the RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.