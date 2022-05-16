RCMP Investigate Theft of Firearms, Hunting and Fishing Equipment, an RV and ATV in Pictou Landing

The RCMP is investigating a break-in involving the theft of firearms, an RV and ATV from a property on Shady Lane in Pictou Landing.

Police say they were called to the property early Friday afternoon. Among the firearms taken were a Smith and Wesson Silver .22 caliber handgun, a Ruger single action .22 caliber handgun, a Browning .300 Winchester rifle with a dark wood finish and a Savage 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun.

Other items taken from the home include a black Stack-On firearms safe, a 60 inch television, a fridge, a small utility trailer and a

signficant quantity of hunting and fishing gear.

Two vehicles, a 1999 Dutch Star Motorhome bearing Nova Scotia camper plate 41 140, and a blue Honda FourTrax ATV were also taken from the property.

RCMP believe the theft occurred sometime between May 5th and 13th. The investigation is ongoing, led by the Pictou County District RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, RCMP Police Dog Services and the National Weapons Enforcement Team.

Anyone with information on this incident or who may have seen an RV travelling on roadways is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.