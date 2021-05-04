RCMP Investigating Port Hastings Break-in

Police are looking into a break-in at a Port Hastings business.

At approximate 5:30 this morning, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint of a break in at the Canadian Tire gas bar on highway 104.

Upon arrival, police discovered someone broke in and gained access to the cash register area. Police say several items were disturbed and police now are working with the business owner to see if the perpetrators took anything.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachment or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.