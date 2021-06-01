RCMP Lay Charges in Connection with a Shooting in Pictou

A New Glasgow man faces fire arms charges following an incident last week.

On May 24 at approximately 12:27 a.m., Pictou RCMP responded to a call of a shooting at a commercial lodging in Pictou. A 32-year-old man incurred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

On May 28, police attended a home in New Glasgow and arrested Gary Cameron, who was injured in the shooting. Cameron faces charges of careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possession of a fire arm while prohibited, and failure to comply with a release order. He was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation determined another person was involved, and a warrant was issued for a 26-year-old woman.

The investigation continues.