RCMP Locate Stranded Couple in Cape Breton Highlands

Several RCMP detachments came to the aid of a couple on a fishing trip who became stranded in the Cape Breton Highlands over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon at around 3:45, Victoria County District RCMP received a call about the couple who had gotten their vehicle stuck on Highland Road, about 45 kilometres into the Highlands. They began walking toward Hunter’s Mountain when the weather became poor and they weren’t adequately dressed.

Cheticamp, Ingonish and Baddeck RCMP worked together to locate the couple. They were found about 5:20 that afternoon. Officers drove the couple out of the Highlands and assisted them in finding lodging for the evening in Baddeck before they could return the next day to make arragements to retrieve their vehicle.