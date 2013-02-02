RCMP make another Arrest in the Homicide of Natacha Leroy

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has charged a third person in relation to the homicide of Natacha Leroy.

On Monday, 29-year-old Cody Alexander Russell was arrested in New Brunswick. Russell faces charges of Accessory to Murder and Indignity to Human Remains. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.

In late November, R-C-M-P responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras d’Or. Officers were told the 48-year-old Leroy had disappeared; her remains were found two days later.