RCMP Make Arrests from Home Invasion in Durham, Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP have charged two men in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Durham last week.

Police say last Tuesday, April 9th, officers were alerted of a home invasion on West River Drive. Investigators learned that two men had forced their way into the home and assaulted three people, a 62-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Before fleeing the scene, police allege one of the suspects damaged vehicles parked in the driveway.

RCMP say one of the victims recognized the suspects and provided their names to officers.

Two men were arrested by RCMP a short time later.

23-year-old Jared Hugh Sutherland and 26-year-old Nathan David Gormley, both of the Pictou area, are each charged with Breaking and Entering to Commit an Offence, Two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Two Counts of Mischief, Theft and Uttering Threats. Sutherland faces an additional charge of Overcoming Resistance in the Commission of an Offence, while Gormley also has an addional charge of Assault.

Both men appeared in Pictou Provincial Court and were released on conditions. They will return to court on April 29th.