RCMP Report More Call Requests for Service in Port Hawkesbury This Year

Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors say they continue to field traffic complaints about speeding, loud mufflers, and tractor trailers parked along Reeves Street.

Inverness County District RCMP Staff Sergeant David Morin told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that his members have been dealing with more requests for service this year to assist with Emergency Health Services calls, noting that crime prevention files have increased from 104 in 2021 to 124 in 2022.

At times, this involves taking people to the hospital when no ambulance is available, which ties up their members, said Morin.

In response to Town Councillor Jason Aucoin noting that wellbeing checks have “taken a big jump,” Morin responded that officers have been helping with mental health calls.

Also stretching resources is three vacant positions the detachment has been trying to fill, Morin told council, which has affected their ability to get involved in the community, but not their ability to respond to regular calls.

Morin said the Experienced Officers Program, which recruits from other police agencies, has shown some promise, with 2 people expressing interest in working in Inverness County.

Despite these challenges, Morin said the crime numbers did not change, with the detachment opening 1,678 files in 2022, compared to 1,686 in 2021.

The same was the case with 911 calls, animal related calls, and assisting other police agencies, as the numbers in 2021 were 268 files, and in 2022, it was 252, Morin stated.

While Morin pointed out that traffic offences have not increased with the reconfiguration of Reeves Street, he said members of Northeast Traffic Services have not been able to come to the town as often as in years past due to staff shortages.

Although the changes to Port Hawkesbury’s main thoroughfare have changed driving habits, particularly around speeding, Morin there were 16 speeding charges in the town in 2022, compared to 26 in 2021, with 10 taking place on Reeves Street in 2022, while there were 15 in 2021.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver said he’s been hearing about speeding and loud mufflers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. during weekdays on Reeves Street.

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said he received a complaint about trucks jake-braking on Reeves Street.

Aucoin said the biggest complaint he’s heard is tractor trailers parking on Reeves Street at the Tim Hortons and McDonalds between 4:30 and 6 a.m.

Along with MacIver, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said he’s noticed an increased police presence around the town.