RCMP Seeks Public Help in Solving a Break-in at an Antigonish area Business

Antigonish County District RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a break, enter and theft that occurred on June 7.

On Monday, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., someone broke into a gas station at Nova Landing in West River. Stolen items included lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.