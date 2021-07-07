Read by the Sea Literary Festival in Pictou County goes Virtual for 2021 Event

A popular literary festival in River John, Pictou County is back this year. Read by the Sea was shelved last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s returned in 2021 with a virtual format. It began on July 2nd and wraps up on Friday. One of the organizers of the week-long festival, Lana MacEachern says while it is operating in an on-line format, they were able to have several in-person events this year.
MacEachern says the festival includes main stage readings on-line by authors Joan Baxter, Amy Spurway, Pasha Malla, Rebecca Thomas and Wayne Curtis. There are also question and answer sessions with the authors and readings for children.
The festival can be found online at www.readbythesea.ca.