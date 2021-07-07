Read by the Sea Literary Festival in Pictou County goes Virtual for 2021 Event

A popular literary festival in River John, Pictou County is back this year. Read by the Sea wasshelved last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s returned in 2021 with a virtual format. It began on July 2nd and wraps up on Friday. One of the organizers of the week-long festival, Lana MacEachern says while it is operating in an on-line format, they were able to have several in-person events this year.