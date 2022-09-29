Recovering Work Continues in Antigonish in the Aftermath of Post-Tropical Storm Fiona

Recovery efforts following post tropical storm Fiona continue in Antigonish.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said as of Wednesday afternoon, around 85 per cent of

Antigonish Town residents had their power restored. She said the ones that aren`t online are somewhat complicated, with things like poles down and blown transformers. Other utilities are coming in to aid with the restoration efforts, which Boucher said will speed things along. The goal, she said, is to have everyone back online in the next couple of days.

Boucher said they haven`t determined the overall costs related to the storm and restoration efforts, noting that likely won`t happen until council and staff can review the totality of damage.

As for damage to town properties, Boucher said Cairn Park, Chisholm Park, and Columbus Field took some hits. Boucher thanked residents for their patience, noting she understands it is frustrating for those without power but assured them staff and utility workers are working hard to get things back up and running.