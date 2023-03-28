Regulations for Food Trucks Discussed at Richmond Municipal Council

Rules from other municipal units governing food trucks will be studied by municipal staff and referred to Richmond County’s Bylaw and Policy Committee.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said a food truck is interested in coming to St. Peter’s, and she said others have set up at Point Michaud Provincial Beach in past summers.

The warden said it’s “exciting” that the businesses are identifying the municipality as a place to do tourism business, and they can be a “great addition” to communities, but she has heard concerns from “bricks and mortar” restaurant owners about the potential for an “unlevel playing field.”

Mombourquette pointed out that other municipalities have bylaws and policies relating to permits, fees, and locations for food trucks.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he’s heard “rumblings” from food establishments who have been paying taxes and employing people for years, but said the hours that some trucks plan on opening might not conflict with existing outlets.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said it’s one thing to set up at a beach, but another to park across from a restaurant. And he asked whether some vendors who occasionally visit should be treated like those planning to set up consistently.

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said the last thing the municipality wants to do is discourage people from setting up, but the rules must be fair to fixed restaurants.