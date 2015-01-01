Remembrance Day ceremony in Antigonish includes a Veterans Parade and Service

The Remembrance ceremony for the Town of Antigonish is set for Saturday morning.

Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 president Tim Hinds said the ceremony will run as it has in the past.

Hinds said the legion is asking the members of the public who will attend the ceremony to be there no later than 10:45. He said local government representatives will be on hand, and there will be the Remembrance service, followed by wreath layings.

Following the event, at 1 p.m. the legion is hosting four bands and it will be open to the public. Hinds said people are welcome to come down, listen to some music, and see the legion.