Richmond Council Approves Sale of Property in St. Peter’s

Richmond County approved the sale of municipal property in St. Peter’s.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the chair and CEO of the Richmond Villa, which is one of the adjacent property owners, was consulted and they said they had no use for the undersized lot.

With nothing impeding the sale, it was declared surplus and a motion was approved to have municipal staff proceed with the sale of the lot to another adjacent property owner, RNL Rentals, at the appraised market value, plus HST and land migration costs.