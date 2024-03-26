Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Richmond County Council approves municipal funding grants To a Number of Organizations

Mar 26, 2024 | Local News

Three organizations serving Richmond County were approved for municipal funding.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night in Arichat, councillors approved recommendations from the March 11 committee-of-the-whole session

Members of Richmond County County Council: (left to right) District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, District 3 Councillor Melanie
Sampson, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson, District 4 Councillor and Warden Amanda Mombourquette, and District 2 Councillor and Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon (photo by Jake Boudrot)

.

The Richmond County Literacy Network was approved for a $1,000 Type 4 Regional/Health/General Grant with $500 coming from the District 4 Fund and $500 from the District 5 Fund.

Council greenlit $4,500 for the Isle Madame Garden Club for a Type 1 Infrastructure Grant, with $1,500 coming from the District 1 Fund, $1,500 from the District 2 Fund, and $1,500 from the regional fund.

The Isle Madame New Horizons Seniors Club was approved for a $5,000 Type 1 Infrastructure Grant. The District 1 Fund will contribute $1,750, the District 2 Fund will kick-in $1,750, and $1,500 will be coming from the regional fund. Council also decided that if there is a shortfall, that will be covered by the regional fund.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year