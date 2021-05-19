Richmond County District RCMP lay charges in connection with Sexual Assault Investigation

Richmond County District RCMP charged a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

On December 11, 2020, Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager. The alleged sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2015. Police began an investigation, and on May 12, 2021, they arrested a 49-year-old man in St. Peter’s without incident.

Gordon Wallen Richard of St. Peter’s has been charged with 19 sex-related offences including seven counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

He was released from custody on a number of conditions and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 26, at 1:30 p.m.