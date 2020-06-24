Richmond County to Explore other Options for Fire Protection in Port Tupper

Richmond County has decided to go with other options for fire service protection in the Point Tupper area.

In 2019 the municipality and the Town of Port Hawkesbury entered into a one-year fire protection agreement for the Point Tupper area at a cost of $49,645 for a 12 month period which was set to end on July 14.

Richmond County sought an extension to the agreement as they consulted about a consultant’s fire services review, including the Point Tupper area.

But on June 11, Port Hawkesbury submitted a contract to Richmond County seeking a 50 per cent increase in fire protection fees for Point Tupper area, which would bring the annual cost to approximately $75,000.

Richmond County said it is not willing to fund the town’s volunteer fire department when there are numerous fire departments in the municipality in dire need.