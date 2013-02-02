Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau Resigns as Community Services and L’Nu Affairs Minister

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau is leaving cabinet.

In a statement, Boudreau announced he is immediately stepping down as Minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs for personal and health reasons.

Boudreau says he has always sought to undertake his role in the government with compassion and the focus it requires. He says sadly, it is apparent that he must regretfully resign from his ministerial responsibilities so he can look after his own well-being and to ensure his constituents in Richmond continue to be represented diligently.

Boudreau says he will continue to serve as the MLA for Richmond.

Premier Tim Houston has appointed Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire as Community Services Minister. Maguire, a Liberal MLA, crossed the floor to join the governing Progressive Conservatives.

Brian Wong will become Minister of L’Nu Affairs while retaining his current responsibilities as Advanced Education Minister.