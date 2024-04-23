Richmond Municipal Council Approves Funding for a number of Projects and Organizations

Richmond Municipal Council made funding decisions on a number of projects and organizations.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a number of recommendations from its committee-of-whole meeting which took place on April 8.

To proceed with heavy garbage collection, councillors greenlit $160,000 with funds coming from the 2024-2025 budget.

Council approved a $497,300 guarantee for the Village of St. Peter’s to convert their balloon payment into a new five-year debenture.

The River Bourgeois Mariner Society was approved for a $10,000 Type 4 Regional/Health/General Grant with funding coming from the Canada Community- Building Fund’s (CCBF) Waterfront Development Fund, “subject to assessment by staff as to the project’s eligibility,” according to Deputy Warden Shawn Samson.

CAO Troy MacCulloch provided an update, saying the Municipal Affairs Department believes it would meet the basic eligbility under the CCBF, so all it requires is a resolution from council.

Council then decided to amend a previously adopted motion made on March 11 for a Type 4 Regional/Health/General Fund request from the Richmond County Literacy Network to $2,600 and that funding will come from the 2023-2024 budget with $500 from District 1 funds, $600 from District 3 funds, $1,000 from District 4 funds, and $500 from District 5 funds.

Council then approved a motion to table until a committee-of-the-whole meeting following budget discussions a request from River Bourgeois Community Services for a $500-Type 3 Recreation Sponsorship Grant.

The request for a monetary contribution from the Richmond Education Centre/Academy graduation bursary/scholarship fund was deferred to budget deliberations by councillors