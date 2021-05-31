Riverfront Jubilee in New Glasgow Cancelled

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of New Glasgow’s Riverfront Jubilee. The music festival is traditionally held over the long weekend in August.

The organizers say until the most recent developments in Nova Scotia, it had every intention of putting together three days of Nova Scotian talent, with a health and safety plan in place that met provincial regulations.

The group added the vaccine rollout in the province and across Canada is going well and they believe that by 2022 the festival will be back .

Anyone who has tickets from their 2019 sale or won tickets over the last year will be honoured for the next event. Refunds can also be provided on request.