Riverside International Speedway Prepares for Season Opener this Weekend

Riverside International Speedway is kicking off the facility’s 2022 season this Saturday with the R.J. Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, the Cross

Roads Legends Tour and the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour. The event kicks off Riverside’s first full season since 2019.

Local favourites Donald Chisholm, Austin MacDonald, Ryan VanOirschot, and Russell Smith, Jr. will be taking part in the R.J. Poirier Heavy Equipment 150

All three divisions will run qualifying heat races to set the starting order for their feature events, all are championship points races en route to the series respective 2022 titles.

Racing gets underway at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The grandstand box office and gate opens at 1 p.m. The pit gate opens at 11 a.m. with practice getting underway at 1 p.m. A complete race day schedule can be found at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

Advance tickets are available online for both the grandstand and pit; tickets will be available at both gates on race day.