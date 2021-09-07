Riverside International Speedway to host Pro Stock Tour and Sportsman Series this Weekend

weekend. The track will will host the Toromont 150 on Saturday along with the NAPA Sportsman Series’ Henry’s Autopro 75 .
The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is coming to Riverside International Speedway this
Local favourite Donald Chisholm will race in the Cat Car for Kids as a fundraiser for the IWK Foundation in the Toromont Cat 150.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. The grandstand will be separated into two zones. There is no crossover between zones. The infield pit area is restricted to essential crew members only. Details on the zone map and purchasing tickets can be found at www.riversidespeedway.ca
Race time is 4 p.m.
Free camping for self-contained RV’s is available, unreserved and unserviced.