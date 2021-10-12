Rugby’s Danielle Franada, Hockey’s Joseph Raaymakers named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of rugby and hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Fullback Danielle Franada. The fifth year Business Student from Grande Prairie, Alberta scored 24 points in the X-Women’s 68-7 victory over Saint Mary’s, including two tries and seven conversions.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men goaltender Joseph Raaymakers. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Chatham, Ontario led the X-Men to a pair of wins to open the AUS season. He stopped 25 shots in their 5-4 win over Saint Mary’s and made 32 saves for the X-Men in their 2-1 victory over Acadia.