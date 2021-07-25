Rural Nova Scotia Issues Raised on Campaign Trail by Liberal and PC’s

The Liberal and Conservative parties made a pitch for rural votes today on the campaign trail.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says if re-elected, his government would support a federal initiative

to allow fire hall infrastructure to be an eligible category of spending under the Canada Community-Building Fund Program. Fire stations had not been eligible for funding under this program, which was previously known as the Gas Tax Fund. Without a large tax base, fundraising in the community was needed to pay for upgrades, such as roof repairs and to keep up with basic maintenance. Rankin says his government would ensure the change is implemented as soon as possible.

Meantime, PC Leader Tim Houston promised if elected, his government would initiate the most

significant rural road growth plan in the province’s history. Houston says it will double the Gravel Road Reconstruction Program Budget to $40 million and the Rural Impact Mitigation Fund to $22 million per year.

The Gravel Road Reconstruction Program funds ditching, culvert replacement, brush cutting and reconstruction of the road base with eight inches of gravel. The Rural Impact Mitigation Fund rebuilds roads to improve structure and drainage, resulting in longer-lasting roads, improved safety and reduced maintenance costs.